Ohio Tells GM It Wants $60 Million In Subsidies Back For Shuttered Lordstown Plant

The Lordstown automotive plant may no longer be owned by General Motors but the automaker could get in trouble, according to a new report. The Truth About Cars, quoting ProPublica, says the state of Ohio sent GM a letter in March this year asking for repayment of more than $60 million in subsidies. Several years ago, the two sides agreed on sizable tax breaks in exchange for the manufacturer operating the factory until at least 2027. GM discontinued the Cruze sedan that was assembled there in the spring of 2019, leaving the plant with no actual production. GM later sold the site to a company called Lordstown Motors, which promised to build electric trucks.



