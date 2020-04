Energy traders bailed out of the expiring May U. S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract to a record of almost $1 a barrel, as few buyers are willing to take delivery of actual physical barrels of oil because there is no place to put the crude. <br /><br />May U.S. crude futures hit a low of $1.02 and were lately down $16.47 to $1.80 a barrel, a 90% drop.



