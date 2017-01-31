Old versus new: BMW 5 Series F10 and G30 video comparison

If you’re still undecided whether the new 5 Series is an improvement over its predecessor in terms of design, BMW has made the effort to release a three-minute clip to show what has changed during the transition from one generation to another. At a first glance, you’d be tempted to say the G30 is nothing more than a facelift of the F10, but the video illustrates lots of styling changes have occurred both inside and out. The fact that the new one has borrowed many styling cues from the 7 Series flagship is hardly surprising seeing as how it’s the same story with BMW’s biggest rivals, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.



There are more changes than meets the eye on the outside taking into account the discreet visual update has brought along a reduction in drag coefficient of 10 percent, allowing the new 5 Series exhibit a Cd of only 0.22 (for the 520d EfficientDynamics). All versions benefit as standard from an active air flap that opens the louvers in the now wider kidney grille and lower air intakes whenever additional cooling is required.



