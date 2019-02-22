On A Roll: Lexus Expects A 20% Jump In UK Sales This Year

Lexus sales in the UK are set to rise by more than 20% this year, according to the car maker, thanks largely to the introduction of its UX compact SUV.

That forms part of a bigger goal to sell 20,000 cars by 2021, making up a fifth of Lexus’s intended 100,000 European sales. Last year, the brand sold 12,405 units in the UK.

UK boss Ewan Shepherd told Autocar that growth would come this year, despite broader market conditions. “Irrespective of the economy, people are walking towards hybrid and away from diesel. That lets us control our own destiny,” he said.



dlin

British nowadays are converted to tasteless SUV?

dlin

Posted on 2/22/2019 10:26:22 AM   

PUGPROUD

Expects? Hopes to more like it!

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/22/2019 10:52:47 AM   

