On Board Computer Tech Now Accounts For 40% Of The Price Of A New Vehicle

Computing technology has made such a significant impact on the automotive industry through the last few decades. In a very simple explanation, it allowed us to have all the electronic safety and assist systems, plus the modern infotainment systems onboard our vehicles. It also made our cars safer, faster, more efficient, and even better looking, if you consider the current lighting technology. A very comprehensive analysis from Deloitte, brought to our attention by Car and Driver, even estimates that electronics now account for approximately 40 percent of the price of a new car. For a comparison, just 20 years ago, when fuel injection systems, ABS, and ESP were already the norm, that portion was just 18 percent.



