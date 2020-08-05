On Board Computer Tech Now Accounts For 40% Of The Price Of A New Vehicle

Computing technology has made such a significant impact on the automotive industry through the last few decades.

In a very simple explanation, it allowed us to have all the electronic safety and assist systems, plus the modern infotainment systems onboard our vehicles. It also made our cars safer, faster, more efficient, and even better looking, if you consider the current lighting technology.

A very comprehensive analysis from Deloitte, brought to our attention by Car and Driver, even estimates that electronics now account for approximately 40 percent of the price of a new car. For a comparison, just 20 years ago, when fuel injection systems, ABS, and ESP were already the norm, that portion was just 18 percent.



atc98092

I don't buy that. Yes, there are far more electronics in cars today. But 40% of the price? Nah, that just doesn't seem possible. The cost of electronics continue to decrease, along with being faster and more capable.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2020 12:33:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Maybe 40% of retail but not 40% of cost

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/8/2020 12:55:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

