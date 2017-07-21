One Big Blunder? Technical Service Bulletins Pile Up On New Giulia

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is heralding the Italian brand’s comeback to America by embracing its heritage: providing an amazing driving experience while managing to have failures on a regular basis. Owners are reporting a multitude of issues online, and it seems like every car that gets sent to a journalist has some type of failure that requires a trip back to Michigan.



Despite excellent driving dynamics, the car has gotten a ton of negative press lately, from Jalopnik (whose editors’ Giulia Q2 had to be towed away after just two days) to this gem from hardcore member of the Alfisti, Sam Smith at Road & Track:



