Having seen blue, white, silver, red, black and yellow Ferrari LaFerraris, we thought we’d seen it all. We were wrong.



A number of images have just surfaced out of Monaco that show a LaFerrari coupe finished in a color dubbed Bronzo Opaco. GTspirit reports that this color was developed specially for the car from Ferrari’s Tailor Made department and isn’t an expertly crafted aftermarket wrap.



