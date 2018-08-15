One Week AFTER Elon Musk's Tesla Tweet About Going Private, Still NO Formal Offer...Now What?

Tesla Inc’s board named a special committee of three directors on Tuesday to decide what to do about Chief Executive Elon Musk’s potential offer to take the electric carmaker private, although Musk has yet to make a formal offer and is still negotiating to hire advisers needed to do a deal.



The board announced the move in Tesla’s first filing with regulators since Musk tweeted a week ago that he was considering taking the company private and had already secured funding for a $420-per-share offer, valuing Tesla at $72 billion.



Since that unorthodox announcement on Aug. 7, which has triggered investor lawsuits and an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk and Tesla have scrambled to bring order to the process of negotiating a deal...



Read Article