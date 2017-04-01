One-off Porsche 911 R pays tribute to Steve McQueen

You'd be lucky to find a Porsche 911 R on the used market – let alone one that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. But on February 8, 2017, at the RM Sotheby’s Paris sale, this particularly special example will be crossing the auction block.



One of just a few examples optioned with a custom Paint to Sample (PTS) finish, this one-of-a-kind 911 R comes with a Slate Grey exterior, silver accenting stripes on the hood, and yellow Porsche lettering on the door panels. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in black leather with bucket racing seats and houndstooth inserts.



