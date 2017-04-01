One-off Porsche 911 R pays tribute to Steve McQueen

gaf42 submitted on 1/4/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:55:18 PM

0 user comments | Views : 180 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: porsche, 911

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

You'd be lucky to find a Porsche 911 R on the used market – let alone one that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

But on February 8, 2017, at the RM Sotheby’s Paris sale, this particularly special example will be crossing the auction block.

One of just a few examples optioned with a custom Paint to Sample (PTS) finish, this one-of-a-kind 911 R comes with a Slate Grey exterior, silver accenting stripes on the hood, and yellow Porsche lettering on the door panels. The interior, meanwhile, is finished in black leather with bucket racing seats and houndstooth inserts.

Read Article


One-off Porsche 911 R pays tribute to Steve McQueen

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]