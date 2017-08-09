Only REAL Drivers Needed - TVR Pulls Covers Off The 500 HP Griffen Muscle Car

Reborn British brand TVR has finally pulled the covers off its all-new sports car, the Griffith.

Reviving the name first used by TVR back in 1991, the all-new model has been revealed at the Goodwood Revival. Production will begin late next year with Launch Editions of the car priced from £90,000.

TVR boss Les Edgar describes the model as a ‘British muscle car,’ and ‘offers a level of sophistication, comfort and practicality never seen by the brand before.’ Revealed in a race car livery at Goodwood, it confirms TVR’s intention to return to motorsport in the future.



MDarringer

The source misstates the horsepower TVR pegs the power at 480 in their communications to perspective owners, but still.

I love the Sagaris touches in the tail and the bonkers side pipes.

The face though is far less than ideal because it is too tame.

But in this round there is ABS and air bags, so that's a plus.

I cannot wait to see one in person.

Posted on 9/8/2017 8:39:08 AM

Posted on 9/8/2017 8:39:08 AM   

Rianf1

I have been waiting a long time for this but unfortunately it will not be available in the US for another 4 years or so :( Matt, i knew you would be the first to comment. I love it! Hopefully the resurrect some of the flamboyant colors to make up for the "tame" front end.

Posted on 9/8/2017 9:04:24 AM

Posted on 9/8/2017 9:04:24 AM   

Rianf1

Oh and that interior looks like business as usual for TVR. Gold colored switches, crazy dash binnacles, and swoopy door panels!

Posted on 9/8/2017 9:07:15 AM

Posted on 9/8/2017 9:07:15 AM   

