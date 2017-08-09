Only REAL Drivers Needed - TVR Pulls Covers Off The 500 HP Griffen Muscle Car

Reborn British brand TVR has finally pulled the covers off its all-new sports car, the Griffith. Reviving the name first used by TVR back in 1991, the all-new model has been revealed at the Goodwood Revival. Production will begin late next year with Launch Editions of the car priced from £90,000.

TVR boss Les Edgar describes the model as a ‘British muscle car,’ and ‘offers a level of sophistication, comfort and practicality never seen by the brand before.’ Revealed in a race car livery at Goodwood, it confirms TVR’s intention to return to motorsport in the future.