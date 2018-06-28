OnlyInFlorida: Lexus LC Driver Flexes Muscles THEN Attacks SUV In Road Rage Incident

A Florida man was seen squaring up to a moving SUV before punching it and attempting the bust the grill with his knees in a bizarre road rage attack on Tuesday evening.

The thug, wearing white pants and a navy-colored top, began flexing his muscles in front of the car in an old-fashioned Popeye pose before launching two punches at the vehicle.

Part of the grill flew off after the initial attack, prompting the man to pick the splinter up and wave it at the driver, who promptly went into reverse as the attacker beckoned them to come back before walking away...

