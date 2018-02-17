Ontario Police Unveil An All-new Fleet Vehicle Ready For Duty, Comes Under Fire — Is It A WASTE To Spend On A Tesla Model X?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that our audience really digs police vehicles. I have no idea why as these are vehicles that enthusiasts are typically trying to stay away from. But, I digress. Our friends to the north in Canada have decided to do something very Dubai-like. That’s because the Ontario Police Department have decided to add something with a bit more panache to its fleet. That would be an all-new Tesla Model X. According to reports, tax payers are not too happy with this news. Rightfully so as Model X vehicles do not run cheap these days. Pricing starts at over $100,000 Canadian for a Model X — remember, that’s just the base price and does not include the conversion costs to make it suited and booted. That said, if your local police department equipped its fleet with a Tesla, would you be a bit irked? What say you, Spies?







