Ontario Police Unveil An All-new Fleet Vehicle Ready For Duty, Comes Under Fire — Is It A WASTE To Spend On A Tesla Model X?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that our audience really digs police vehicles.

I have no idea why as these are vehicles that enthusiasts are typically trying to stay away from. But, I digress. 

 

Our friends to the north in Canada have decided to do something very Dubai-like. That’s because the Ontario Police Department have decided to add something with a bit more panache to its fleet. 

 

That would be an all-new Tesla Model X.

 

According to reports, tax payers are not too happy with this news. Rightfully so as Model X vehicles do not run cheap these days. Pricing starts at over $100,000 Canadian for a Model X — remember, that’s just the base price and does not include the conversion costs to make it suited and booted. 

 

That said, if your local police department equipped its fleet with a Tesla, would you be a bit irked? What say you, Spies?



 


User Comments

TheSteve


My guess is it's for publicity, to get better "optics" for taking a seat on the Green Bandwagon.

There are far more cost-effective, and effective ICE vehicles for the job. Remember in Ontario, only the southern end gets NY-like weather. The further you go north, the colder the winters get. And EV batteries deliver far less service as they get colder.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2018 4:13:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

"Optics" is so 2014.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2018 6:39:39 PM | | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

What do you expect from the most incompetent, indebted ($311 Billion) sub-government in the world? These are the same assholes whom were "going to make green energy work" even though it failed in Germany, Spain and everywhere else and Ontar-we-owe went from the cheapest electricity in North America to the most expensive in 14 years. No wonder all our big factories are closing shop and moving south of the border...

We pay 85 cents a Kilowatt hour to solar electricity producers and sell it for 14 cents to the grid or pay US states to take our excess capacity. We are refurbishing 2 nuclear plants at a cost of $27 Billion which will cost us 18.9 cents a kilowatt for electricity when we could of bought "clean & green" hydro electricity from Quebec for 5.3 cents a KW/H or 1/4 the cost.

These are the same asshole Liberals whom wasted 8 Billion on making our health records digital and they still DON'T have a working model 10 years later. One of many Billion dollar boondoggles from the most incompetent and corrupt governments ever so who gives a shit about a $100K Tesla cop car when you have clowns running the shop.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2018 4:45:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Jazzyjazz

Stupid, in a high speed chase, anyone can get away from the Cops. Tesla will peter out after a few minutes.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 2/17/2018 5:32:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

