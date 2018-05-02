Ooops! Alpine Sports Car A110 Goes Up In Flames While Filming Top Gear Episode

Last week, Top Gear telly was filming on a closed section of the Monte Carlo Rally’s SS17 stage with four rally cars, and a pre-production Alpine sports car.

Unfortunately, an incident during filming meant both Chris Harris and co-driver Eddie Jordan were forced to pull over and exit the vehicle, having been advised that flames were coming from the bottom of the car.

Neither presenter was injured, but unfortunately fire crews were unable to contain the fire, resulting in the loss of the Alpine.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

MDarringer

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi quality at its finest.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 6:24:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

