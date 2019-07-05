Oops: Man Wreaks Havoc By Disabling All Key Fobs And Garage Doors In Ohio Community

Agent009 submitted on 5/7/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:56 AM

0 user comments | Views : 458 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sudden and mysterious reports of car key fobs and garage door openers not working started back in late April in a North Olmsted, Ohio suburban neighborhood, befuddling locals as to what could be the cause.

It was like something out of the Twilight Zone, and it took weeks to find out what was actually happening.

On the surface, the story featured by the New York Times this weekend had all the makings of a great Spielberg movie. Residents in North Olmsted and nearby Fairview Park were having problems unlocking their cars and getting their garage openers to work. Nearby was the NASA Glenn Research Center, which some thought may have had something to do with it.



Read Article


Oops: Man Wreaks Havoc By Disabling All Key Fobs And Garage Doors In Ohio Community

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]