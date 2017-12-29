Oops: Tesla Model 3 Owner Takes Cross Country Trip And Begins Logging A Myriad Of Issues

Tesla has started delivering the first Model 3 sedans to early reservation holders, and one new owner of the all-electric car has documented his experience on a cross-country jaunt.

Unfortunately, he found a number of issues with the car.

 The owner, Yoo Yoo Xue, has been documenting his experience on the Tesla Model 3 Road Trip Facebook page. He’s also giving other reservation holders a chance to drive the vehicle, which is a cool move for those who might not get their vehicle until 2019. Early on, he managed to just eke past Tesla’s reported top speed of 140 mph, and clocked in 1 mph highe


MDarringer

Yo Yo Ma got a Tesla???

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:13:47 PM

Votes: 1   

TheSteve

I'm not a Tesla fan, but I would strongly recommend that any new car not be taken on a cross-country trip until after it has been thoroughly broken in. The break-in period is where most of the defects and deficiencies (if any) are discovered and addressed.

This can happen to any new car, but it is especially true for the first run of a completely new design, and even more so for a small volume manufacturer like Tesla, and additionally so for Tesla, who has a reputation for new vehicles that are no better that the industry average in terms of defects, and sometimes worse.

A road trip away from the convenience of home and an accessible service network is just a bad idea for choosing where this discovery will happen.

Posted on 12/29/2017 3:27:45 PM

Votes: 1   

TomM

I even go one step further than you - TheSteve - I recommend not even buying the first year of a major new technology - and not just in cars. The first year buyers are the Beta testers for the product - and the second year is when many of the problems end up being addressed.

OF course- the problem is magnified with a Tesla when there are only so many real service points that exist. (Outside mechanics have no access to their computer systems) I do not relish the though of having to plan a trip based on where the Tesla service centers are located. I prefer the ability to take a tent - get in a car - and preplan only the minimum needed. EVs are not the answer to that yet.

TomM (View Profile)

Votes: 0   

MDarringer

You're especially a beta tester with Tesla that does virtually no prototype time and much less so with a reputable brand like Toyota.

Posted on 12/29/2017 6:37:13 PM

Votes: 0   

