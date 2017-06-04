Opel Confirms It Will Build Future Buick Models For GM

Two Opel plants in Germany will get new models as promised, securing their midterm future following PSA Group's acquisition of the automaker from General Motors.
Opel also committed to produce Buick-branded vehicles for GM in its German factories beyond 2019.
Opel will build a large SUV at its home factory in Ruesselsheim near Frankfurt, starting in 2020, the company said in a release on Thursday. Opel's plant in Eisenach, eastern Germany, will produce a successor to the Mokka X subcompact SUV starting in 2019.
Read Article