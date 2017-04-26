Oregon Man Fined And Threatened With Jail Time For Questioning Red Camera Timing - Sues State

A Swedish man living in Oregon has filed a lawsuit against the state's engineering board after receiving a $500 fine for questioning its traffic light timing.



In 2013, the wife of Mats Järlström received a ticket after driving through a red light but rather than simply paying the fine, Järlström decided to dig a little dipper and discover how yellow lights are timed in Oregon.

Järlström, a Swedish electrical engineer and former air force technician, began to speak out about how red light cameras misuse the mathematical formula for timing traffic lights.


