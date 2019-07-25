Over 6000 C7 Corvettes Remain On Dealer Lots - Time To Get A Great Deal Or Wait For The New C8?

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray may be the talk of the town right now but those wanting to purchase a new ‘Vette before the C8 arrives in dealers next year have thousands of C7 models to choose from.

According to Corvette Blogger, figures from einventoryNow reveal that there are approximately 6025 new C7 Corvettes sitting in dealerships across the United States just waiting to be purchased. This represents an 84-day supply of the front-engined, V8-powered sports car.

