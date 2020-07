Tesla (TSLA) has wiped out $50 billion in value in a massive intraday swing that saw the stock up 14% and down 3%. What happened?



The automaker’s stock is the talk of Wall Street as it is literally becoming one of the most valuable companies in the US.



Earlier today, we reported on how Tesla’s value surged to over $300 billion and became more valuable than Volkswagen, Honda, and Toyota combined.





