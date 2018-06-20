PARADIGM SHIFT: Koreans Brands DOMINATE Top Spots In New Car Quality

Agent009 submitted on 6/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:37:19 AM

1 user comments | Views : 658 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, topped an annual U.

S. report card on 2018 new-vehicle quality, followed by Kia in second place and Hyundai in third, marking the first time South Korea's three chief automotive brands have topped the closely watched J.D. Power study.

Genesis, with 68 problems reported per 100 vehicles, jumped to No. 1 in its second year as an independent brand. Kia, which had topped the study two consecutive years, dropped to second place with 72. The Hyundai brand improved by 14 points compared with 2017 with 74.










Read Article


PARADIGM SHIFT: Koreans Brands DOMINATE Top Spots In New Car Quality

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

If the NISSAN Altima rates AS the HIGHEST quality Mid-size car in ANY study -that alone tells me not to consider these studies.

THe problem is - Most of these studies are through owner questionnaires over the phone. And we do not know what was asked - and how the answers were verified. Was actual repair/warranty data verified through the dealerships - NOPE. It is possible based on how you word a question - to get someone to give the answer you want. I would was to see the list of questions.

Still - OWNER answered questionnaires had/Have a fatal flaw - they are generally answered based on how a person EXPECTS his car to be - that would be Okay . For people who spend less money - they are accustomed to getting less and accepting it - so a few minor repairs - a Major mention for a Mercedes - would be overlooked for a Kia. Now add in - things that have nothing to do with RELIABILITY- like I don't like the MEDIA system - or the Nav system - may be personal preference. And in fact - this will also reflect how good a "DEALER" who did the prep work did - rather than the Manufacturer.

But - by all means - keep giving us these meaningless data and surveys - CARSON STILL had NEVER been adequately replaced.


TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2018 10:11:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]