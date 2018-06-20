PARADIGM SHIFT: Koreans Brands DOMINATE Top Spots In New Car Quality

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury brand, topped an annual U. S. report card on 2018 new-vehicle quality, followed by Kia in second place and Hyundai in third, marking the first time South Korea's three chief automotive brands have topped the closely watched J.D. Power study.

Genesis, with 68 problems reported per 100 vehicles, jumped to No. 1 in its second year as an independent brand. Kia, which had topped the study two consecutive years, dropped to second place with 72. The Hyundai brand improved by 14 points compared with 2017 with 74.

















