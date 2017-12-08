PEBBLE BEACH Bound? All-new BMW X2 Makes Its First Apperance In Camo — Are You IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED?

Agent00R submitted on 8/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:23:15 PM
1 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
BMW's press release follows:Expedition into the urban jungle for the new BMW X2.
Through the city in an extravagant digital camouflage design. Munich, Germany- August 11, 2017... The new BMW X2* still has some time to go before its highly anticipated world premiere. But even though it’s still in its development phase, the latest Sports Activity Coupé from the BMW X family set off on an exploration trip into its future environment – the urban jungle. Monterey Car Week And the outfit chosen by the new BMW X2 was just right for this adventure: its athletic contours were dressed in a spectacular camouflage design that was absolutely perfect for a jungle excursion. The striking finish in yellow, grey and black highlights the distinctive qualities of the new Sports Activity Coupé in optimum fashion. The unusual design is based on a digital pattern and expresses the innovative spirit and future orientation of the BMW Group. So it was hardly surprising that the new BMW X2 was the centre of attention on its expedition. Anyone who came across it during the tour was able to gain an early impression of its extravagant, contemporary design and sporty flair – a great opportunity to get to know the perfect Sports Activity Coupé for young, extrovert and active individuals. *Fuel consumption and CO2-Emissions not available yet.Monterey Car Week
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
I think it will look sensational. It has really nice proportions and stance. The more I see the shots, the more I like it.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I think it will look sensational. It has really nice proportions and stance. The more I see the shots, the more I like it.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 8/12/2017 4:14:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news