PEBBLE BEACH: Don't Even Try To FUX With This One-off Rolls-Royce Dawn

Michael Fux is not your ordinary car collector. That's because he has big ideas, a big car collection and, dare I say, BIG money.



A New Jersey native, Fux is the guy behind Sleep Innovations. Look it up if you want more detail on his background.



Known for his one-offs, Fux has very unique taste and will spend just about anything to get what he wants. Case in point: He was the owner of the $100,000-plus commissioned BMW M2 in Austin Yellow. And that's just the start. He has worked with McLaren's MSO division and Rolls-Royce multiple times to get exactly what he wants.



You have to give the guy credit. He's bold.



Having said that, he took delivery of a personalized Rolls-Royce Dawn last year but that, apparently, wasn't enough. According to Rolls-Royce's press team, Fux presented the bespoke team with a fuscia flower from the Pebble Beach lawns and gave them a new assignment. Apply it to yet another Dawn.



Why have one when you can have two, exactly how you want? The result is below, which is dubbed "Dawn in Fuxia."



Rolls-Royce's press release follows:

ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS DELIVERS ON A BESPOKE COLOR CHALLENGE STEMMING FROM A BEAUTIFUL FLOWER

A Rolls-Royce ‘Dawn in Fuxia’ for Collector Michael Fux

18 August 2017 09:00 a.m. PST – Pebble Beach, California



Rolls-Royce Motor Cars heralds a colour palette with more than 44,000 ‘standard’ options for the most discerning patrons. However, there is one client for whom the available options are not enough. Today, at The Quail, an Automotive Experience, in Pebble Beach, California, renowned car collector Michael Fux added another Bespoke colour to this palette with the addition of his eleventh Rolls-Royce Motor Car commission to his personal collection. The Rolls-Royce ‘Dawn in Fuxia’ was unveiled by Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, as part of the company’s activities at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the world’s premier celebration of luxury and automobiles.



The ‘Dawn in Fuxia’ is finished in a vibrant color matched to a flower that Mr. Fux found last year during his visit to Pebble Beach. Mr. Fux had just been presented with one of the first highly personalized Dawn’s in the world in his eponymous colour ‘Fux Blue.’ He then presented fuchsia petals from the Pebble Beach lawns to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design team with a challenge to them to create a second Bespoke Dawn. One year later he returns to Pebble Beach to see the end result in a familial ceremony presented by Rolls-Royce.



“When I commissioned my first Bespoke Rolls-Royce in 2005, I wanted something completely different than any of the other cars commissioned at the time. I knew the designers had a lot of creativity that I wanted to explore,” said Mr. Fux. “I love the heritage of the Rolls-Royce brand and I love these cars. I always challenge my fellow owners to push the Bespoke envelope.”



In total, Mr. Fux has commissioned ten other Rolls-Royce vehicles, each highly personalized to his exact specifications.



“Michael is a very special patron of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars,” stated Mr Müller-Ötvös. “Rolls-Royce designers love working with him because he constantly challenges them to take their work to an even higher level, delivering a true work of art.”



In 2016, Mr. Fux took delivery of his first Dawn finished in ‘Fux Blue’ with a stunning Arctic White interior. Other colours he has commissioned remain in the Rolls-Royce Colour Collection reserved exclusively for Mr. Fux, which include:



· Fux Fuxia



· Fux Blue



· Fux Intense Jade Pearl



· Fux Aequus Green Jade Pearl, Cornish White Jade Pearl two-tone



· Fux Deep Purple



· Fux Candy Red



· Fux Yellow







