PEBBLE BEACH: Ferrari Enzo Designer, Ken Okuyama, Reveals The Kode 0 — Are You IMPRESSED Or DEPRESSED This Use To Be An Aventador?

While I understand that Lamborghini's Aventador isn't a car for everyone with its aggressive and shouty look, I think most will agree it is a sharp design — literally and figuratively. The car just looks...right.



So, when Ken Okuyama revealed his all-new creation, he had to know that there may be harsh criticism.



Monterey Car Week



Having said that, we're curious what the Spies think of his rebodying of the Aventador. Revealed at Quail, A.K.A. Snobfest, Okuyama showed off his Kode 0.



According to the company-issued release, Okuyama wanted to give this vehicle a throwback look that harkens back to the wedge-shaped supercars of the 1970s. Although I didn't think it was possible, he definitely accomplished a more extreme look than the Aventador.



One of the most interesting design features is the clamshell-like roof that severely drops off towards the rear of the vehicle and is integrated into the rear fender.



What say you, Spies? Are you IMPRESSED or DEPRESSED?





Ken Okuyama Cars' press release follows:

WORLD PREMIERE: Ken Okuyama Cars unveils the Kode 0 (Zero), a stunning one-off supercar at The Quail, A Motor Sports Gathering

On August 18, Ken Okuyama Cars unveiled its world premiere of a new one-off supercar

– the Kode 0 (Zero) – at The Quail Motor Sport Gathering.



Just completed at a design studio in Japan, the one-off Kode 0 (Zero) supercar is a follow-up to

the Kode 57 which was launched at last year’s event. The Kode 0 was penned by Ken Okuyama,

creator of an innovative styling trend that gave birth to the Ferrari Enzo and Maserati

Quattroporte, as well as the one-off Ferrari Rossa and Maserati Birdcage 75th concept cars.



In the early 1970s, humankind was filled with dreams. It was a time when legendary designer

Marcello Gandini and famed carrozzeria craftsmen penned masterpieces like the Lancia Stratos

Zero, Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari Moduro.



The Kode 0 concept revives those dream car proportions of yesteryear using modern-day

technologies.



Born from the latest aerodynamic formula, the unique and innovative detail infused into this

silhouette creates an exterior that begs a second look. Incorporating a no-frills, back-to-basics

approach, Ken Okuyama Cars realizes the Kode 0’s bold proportions through a simple, timeless

wedge-shaped design.



This concept is the personification of Okuyama’s design philosophy in that it perfectly blends

hypercar styling with world-class engineering that boasts a high-powered, naturally aspirated

V12 engine and carbon fiber monocoque. Tipping the scales at 1,550 kgs and propelled by a

700hp engine, the Kode 0 delivers superb performance and handling.



The radical “one motion” exterior tempts the onlooker to start their aesthetic inspection of the car

at the low, sharp nose with integrated brake cooling ducts, then proceed up through the narrow

vertically-mounted, multi-layered LED headlights to the A-pillar. At the roofline, the sharp edge

dips sharply to pass through the C-pillar and huge engine bay cooling ducts before climaxing at

the upslanting rear end.



Air used to cool the radiator is expelled effectively through bespoke, mesh-covered vents at the

tail end. The position of these air intakes could become a trend for supercar design in the near

future. The six cooling fans fitted inside the rear fenders and air vents are painted in the Kode 0’s

signature metallic green while the two large fans visible inside the rear corner mesh add drama

to the rear styling. Not bound by brand or regulations, the Kode 0 is the antithesis of modern day

supercar design.



Employing a short rear overhang with high-mounted tail lights and a kicked up rear deck, the

Kode 0’s wedge-shape is complete. To add a final touch, Okuyama has penned a

triangular-shaped, quadruple exhaust pipe combination that hints at the Kode series DNA.



Penned at Ken Okuyama Design’s Aoyama studio in Tokyo, the Kode 0 was assembled at the

Ken Okuyama Cars factory in Yamagata using industry-leading NC machine cutting techniques

to cut and shape all carbon fiber body panels.



By gathering the highest quality components from around the world, all production and assembly

were done by hand using Japan’s precision quality controlled methods.



Ken Okuyama is a total design company incorporating an engineering development base in

Tokyo and a production facility in Yamagata prefecture in northern Japan. Boasting a 40-strong

staff and annual turnover of 1 billion yen (@US$9.15 million), Ken Okuyama encompasses Ken

Okuyama Design (design consulting operation), Ken Okuyama Casa (furniture and interior

design), Ken Okuyama Eyes (eyewear) and the company’s flagship operation of Ken Okuyama

Cars which has created low production sports models such as the kode7 and kode9.





