The now world famous Michael Fux is at it again. As Fux continues to change his rather expansive car collection, he's constantly adding and subtracting automobiles.



The other day we showed you his Dawn in Fuxia. Turns out he was only getting started there.



That's because he had McLaren's MSO division take the pan that was developed by Rolls-Royce and apply it to the all-new 720S. Fux is well-known in the McLaren world because he's previously had a purple and white MP4-12C, a bespoke green P1, and another unique orange MP4-12C all created by MSO.



Fux loves his Brits!



All that said, have a look at Fux's latest creation and let us know what you think.





McLaen's press release follows:



McLaren Special Operations presents unique McLaren 720S customer commission at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Bespoke McLaren 720S by McLaren Special Operations combines fuchsia paint finish with white leather interior featuring body-coloured accents to create a McLaren like no other

‘Fux Fuchsia’ paint colour is to the individual specification of Michael Fux, the US-based entrepreneur, philanthropist and car enthusiast who commissioned the car from MSO

Car presented to customer by McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt and displayed on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Concept Lawn on Sunday 20th August A truly striking, one-of-kind McLaren 720S makes its public debut this weekend at the illustrious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in Monterey, California. The Bespoke division of McLaren Special Operations crafted the unique McLaren supercar, to the specification of entrepreneur and philanthropist, Michael Fux. McLaren Chief Executive Officer, Mike Flewitt, presented the car to Mr Fux in Monterey, ahead of it being displayed on the ‘Concept Lawn’ on Concours Sunday, The exterior paint colour immediately identifies the car as being designed to order, a service available to all McLaren customers through McLaren Special Operations. Named ‘Fux Fuchsia’, the colour was created for Mr Fux by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited and subsequently redeveloped by MSO; Mr Fux will retain exclusive rights to its use on any other McLaren vehicle. “Challenging the art of the possible to meet the most demanding customer requirements and then delivering beyond expectations are integral to the service that McLaren Special Operations offers,” commented Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing. “MSO provides McLaren owners with virtually limitless possibilities to tailor a car exactly to their needs and tastes; unique paint colours and finishes, custom leather and stitching and exotic materials are all available within a bespoke commission, while beyond this there are opportunities all the way up to complete vehicles designed to individual specification.” The distinctive hue also features as a detail on the lightweight wheels, contrasting with the platinum finish of the alloy. Inside the car, door appliqués, a pinstripe on the steering wheel and even the rear-view mirror are all in body colour, providing highlights of fuchsia in a cabin that is otherwise resplendent from headlining to cup holder – and almost everything in between – in MSO Bespoke white leather with white stitching. White Alcantara® floor mats, again with white stitching, complete the theme. In addition to the bespoke elements of the vehicle, the exhaust and window surrounds are in Stealth grey finish and carbon fibre components from the MSO Defined range have also been specified. These can be ordered on any McLaren, of any colour. Michael Fux is renowned as a collector of highly desirable, rare cars and has previously commissioned a McLaren 12C in McLaren Orange, a 12C Spider in bespoke purple and a McLaren P1™ in bespoke green.





