PEBBLEBEACH: Ferrari's Chairman CONFIRMS That It Will Be Expanding Its Lineup AND FCA Is Looking To Partner With Other Automakers

Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari NV will expand sales of easier-driving grand touring cars, but will not try to chase rival Porsche’s annual sales volume, Ferrari Chairman John Elkann told an audience of classic car enthusiasts gathered at this storied golf resort on the Pacific coast.



Elkann also reiterated that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, of which he is chairman, remains open to opportunities to combine with other automakers, but is positioned to remain independent. Fiat Chrysler in May proposed a merger with French automaker Renault SA, but the deal fell apart after the French government intervened and Elkann withdrew the proposed merger.



Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley sent the same message to Renault and other would-be partners earlier this month...



