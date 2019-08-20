#PEBBLEBEACH: Ferrari's Chairman CONFIRMS That It Will Be Expanding Its Lineup AND FCA Is Looking To Partner With Other Automakers

Agent00R submitted on 8/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:48 AM

0 user comments | Views : 492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari NV will expand sales of easier-driving grand touring cars, but will not try to chase rival Porsche’s annual sales volume, Ferrari Chairman John Elkann told an audience of classic car enthusiasts gathered at this storied golf resort on the Pacific coast.



Elkann also reiterated that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, of which he is chairman, remains open to opportunities to combine with other automakers, but is positioned to remain independent. Fiat Chrysler in May proposed a merger with French automaker Renault SA, but the deal fell apart after the French government intervened and Elkann withdrew the proposed merger.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley sent the same message to Renault and other would-be partners earlier this month...

Read Article


#PEBBLEBEACH: Ferrari's Chairman CONFIRMS That It Will Be Expanding Its Lineup AND FCA Is Looking To Partner With Other Automakers

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]