The yet-to-be-named new machine, which the firm claims will offer its “purest driving experience yet” will debut in 2020, with a limited production run of 399 cars. Company boss Mike Flewitt announced the machine during a customer briefing at the Pebble Beach Councours.



t will sit between the track-focused Senna, and the 250mph, ultra-streamlined Speedtail hyper-GT in McLaren's Ultimate Series range, which dates back to the P1 supercar from 2013.



