#PEBBLEBEACH: Off To The Races, 007's Aston Martin DB5 Sells For A Staggering $6.4MM In Monterey

Agent00R submitted on 8/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:21:58 AM

1 user comments | Views : 512 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Monterey Car Week is in full effect, Spies!

We know this due to two reasons: First, my Instagram feed is blowing up with unbelievable images and videos.

Second, RM Sotheby's auction kicked off last night and it already has made headlines.

That's because one of the most anticipated auctions was for a 1965 Aston Martin DB5. Outfitted with the gadgets one has come to expect from a James Bond car, RM Sotheby's was marketing this Aston as "The most famous car in the world."

This is what happens when you star in Goldfinger.

For the FULL details, scope out the RM Sotheby's details here.







#PEBBLEBEACH: Off To The Races, 007's Aston Martin DB5 Sells For A Staggering $6.4MM In Monterey

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

cyberlancer

Does it come with a service plan and warranty?

cyberlancer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/16/2019 8:21:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]