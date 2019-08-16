PEBBLEBEACH: Off To The Races, 007's Aston Martin DB5 Sells For A Staggering $6.4MM In Monterey

Monterey Car Week is in full effect, Spies!



We know this due to two reasons: First, my Instagram feed is blowing up with unbelievable images and videos. Second, RM Sotheby's auction kicked off last night and it already has made headlines.



That's because one of the most anticipated auctions was for a 1965 Aston Martin DB5. Outfitted with the gadgets one has come to expect from a James Bond car, RM Sotheby's was marketing this Aston as "The most famous car in the world."



This is what happens when you star in Goldfinger.



For the FULL details, scope out the RM Sotheby's details here.







#SOLD: Kicking off #RMMonterey in style, the #JamesBond #AstonMartin DB5 brings a final record price of $6.4 million! @AstonMartinWork @astonmartin #007 #Bond #RMSothebys pic.twitter.com/FteY2uZBQI — RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) August 16, 2019





