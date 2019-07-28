PEBBLEBEACH: TEASED! The Upcoming Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Gets Teased Not ONCE, But TWICE...

When it comes to high-end exotica, I reckon that you'll have extreme difficulty trying to find an automaker that does it quite like Pagani.
Simply put, the small manufacturer builds some of the most exclusive supercars that roam the planet.
And, there's something coming down the 'pike.
Although the Huayra was gifted a BC edition, named after a close friend of the Pagani clan, it won't stop with a slick top variant. Debuting at this year's Monterey Car Week, and slated to appear at Pebble Beach, is the Huayra BC Roadster.
Well, at least unofficially.
Rumors suggest a glorious V12 churning out approximately 740-800 horsepower is possible. Stay tuned!
