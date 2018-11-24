PRICING Has Been Announced For The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 — Is It Priced RIGHT Or TOO MUCH?

Pricing for the all-new Mercedes-AMG G63 has been announced.



Although we saw the all-new G63 for the first time at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS), it's taken a bit of time for pricing to reach the market. We assume that the Germans are doing this, wisely, due to exchange rates as well as potential tariff risks.



Finally, we've got the base price, which is $147,500*.



*This price does not include title, taxes and fees.



While the G-Class is a style icon and packs plenty of power thanks to its forced induction, 4.0-liter V8, one has to wonder if that's starting to get a bit too ambitious for the G. One thing we know for sure: This vehicle will still be picked up by various status seekers, including celebrities and athletes across the board.



That said, I am left wondering: Is the G63 priced RIGHT or is it TOO MUCH?



What say you, Spies?





Mercedes-Benz's press releases follows:



Mercedes-Benz Announces Pricing on 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Iconic High-Performance Off-Road Vehicle to start at $147,500

With the new 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-AMG has reinvented an icon. While remaining true to its well-proven virtues, the G 63 raises the bar among performance vehicles. Starting at an MSRP of $147,500*, the G 63 is powered by a Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine generating 577 hp and 627 lb-ft maximum torque, capable of propelling the G 63 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 features an extensive list of additional standard equipment, including the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed transmission, AMG Ride Control sports suspension, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with five drive modes & three additional off-road modes, AMG performance exhaust with adjustable flap system and distinctive side pipes, and a completely new interior featuring COMAND® Navigation, 12.3" central display and 64-color ambient lighting. The driving dynamics of the G 63 are further enhanced by its new double wishbone independent front suspension and adaptive adjustable damping, and new AMG- specific off-road modes: Sand, Rock and Trail. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 will be available in the U.S. starting early 2019. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G 550 is currently available starting at $124,500, featuring a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with 416 hp and 450 lb-ft maximum torque. *excluding $995 destination and delivery.



