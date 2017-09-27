PSA Plans To Have A Pickup In The Lineup Before It Comes To The US

PSA Group has confirmed that it is co-operating with Chinese brand Changan to develop a pickup truck for market by 2020 as the segment grows in Europe and international markets.

Under the agreement, which was signed in June, an all-new platform has been developed for the car, which will serve as a rival to the Nissan Navara, Renault Alaskan and Mitsubishi L200.

If launched in the UK, the pickup will likely undercut rivals, but the PSA side of the deal will likely result in both Peugeot and Citroën variants of the truck, as well as a Vauxhall-badged model, given these brands' activities in the commercial vehicle market.