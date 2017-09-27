PSA Plans To Have A Pickup In The Lineup Before It Comes To The US

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:16:37 PM

0 user comments | Views : 20 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

PSA Group has confirmed that it is co-operating with Chinese brand Changan to develop a pickup truck for market by 2020 as the segment grows in Europe and international markets.

Under the agreement, which was signed in June, an all-new platform has been developed for the car, which will serve as a rival to the Nissan Navara, Renault Alaskan and Mitsubishi L200.

If launched in the UK, the pickup will likely undercut rivals, but the PSA side of the deal will likely result in both Peugeot and Citroën variants of the truck, as well as a Vauxhall-badged model, given these brands' activities in the commercial vehicle market.



Read Article


PSA Plans To Have A Pickup In The Lineup Before It Comes To The US

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]