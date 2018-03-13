Pain At The Pump? GM Says All Gas Needs To Be 95 Octane To Meet Emission Standards

Do you wish gasoline—all gasolines—had more octane, here in America? Do you believe that it’s the peoples’ right to fill their cars up with a potent brew of at least 95 RON octane? If so, you should probably hang out with GM Vice President of Global Propulsion systems Dan Nicholson, because I can tell you two will get on just famously.

See, he announced that he’d like to see all gas as high an octane as premium gas in a talk he gave to the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.