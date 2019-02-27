Paradigm Shift: Hyundai To Invest $40 BILLION In New Models Over Next 5 Years

Agent009 submitted on 2/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 242 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai Motor Co.

joined automakers pledging massive spending in the years ahead to address the industry's transformation and fend off new competition from the likes of Tesla Inc.

The South Korean maker of Sonata sedans and Tucson crossovers plans to invest 45.3 trillion won ($40 billion) in the next five years in development of new models and technologies for electrified and autonomous vehicles as well as transportation services. The average annual spending will be 58 percent more than over the past five years, the company said Wednesday in a statement.



Read Article


Paradigm Shift: Hyundai To Invest $40 BILLION In New Models Over Next 5 Years

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]