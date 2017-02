The PSA Group is in negotiations with Proton to purchase the company, but the Lotus brand could be bought by Chinese manufacturer Geely, reports suggest.

Although currently negotiating a deal to takeover General Motors Europe, PSA has confirmed it is talking to Proton over a move and is reportedly ready to invest and build a new plant in Malaysia.

A spokesperson for PSA said: "We are in the process of negotiation and have no further comments to add at this time."