Paris Auto Show Quickly Becoming A Ghost Town As Fiat, Alfa And Jeep Sit Out

Most Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands will not take part in this year's Paris auto show, according to French media reports. FCA joins automakers including Ford and Volkswagen brand in skipping one of Europe's top showcases for product debuts. The Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Abarth brands will not have stands at the show, the reports said. Maserati will not have a traditional stand and will decide this month whether to display its cars in the "Mondial limited" zone, a space dedicated to supercars. The Lancia brand, which sells only in Italy, will not be at the show, which starts Oct. 2. Ferrari, which was spun off from FCA in 2015, will be present at the show with a traditional stand.



Read Article