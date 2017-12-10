Paris Moves Ban Of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Up To 2030 - 10 Years Ahead Of France

With all the planned bans on petrol and diesel cars announced lately, we are starting to witness different levels of government and jurisdictions outdoing themselves.

For example, Scotland announced a phase-out of new petrol and diesel cars by 2032 while the UK is aiming for 2040.

Now Paris announces that it is only going to allow electric cars as soon as 2030 ahead of France’s 2040 goal.

Christophe Najdovski, an official responsible for transport policy at the office of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, made the announcement today (via Reuters):



TheSteve

"The road to hell is paved with good intentions." We'll see how these good intentions pan out over 13 years. A lot can happen in nearly a decade and a half.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2017   

