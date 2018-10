Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV outsold Ford Motor Co. in September — the first time Detroit's No. 3 automaker has done so since January 2007.

Powered by its Jeep and Ram brands, FCA posted a 15-percent increase in U.S. sales last month with 199,819 deliveries, eking past Ford's 197,404 deliveries in September. FCA has beaten Ford in retail sales five out of nine months this year.