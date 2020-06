Production of the Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80 stopped earlier this week because there weren't enough parts. The report from Just-Auto.com doesn't specify why production stopped on Monday, June 15. However, the publication did note that the Palisade and GV80 production stoppage comes after three assembly lines – two at Hyundai’s Ulsan 2 plant and one at Ulsan 4 – were shut down after a parts supplier employee passed away from what's believed to be the coronavirus.



