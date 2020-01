Last week at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, deceased actor Paul Walker's Nissan 370Z sold for a record $105,600 making it the most expensive 370Z ever sold. Paul's custom 370Z was not only a part of his personal collection but appeared in Fast Five - the fifth installment in the Fast and Furious action movie franchise starring Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jordana Brewster, and Tyrese Gibson. Let's check out Paul's 370Z and the details of the auction.



