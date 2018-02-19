Pay Your Fair Share: EV And Hybrid Owners In Maine Outraged Over Targeted Vehicle Taxation

The LePage administration is proposing to make it more expensive to own a hybrid or electric vehicle in Maine.

The Maine Department of Transportation wants to impose an annual registration fee on the vehicles, $150 for gas-electric hybrid cars and $250 for all-electric models.

An extra fee is needed to make hybrid and all-electric owners pay their fair share of state road repairs that are funded through a tax on gasoline sales, said Meghan Russo, manager of legislative services for the MDOT.

“The idea is that the owners of these types of vehicles are paying far less in the gas tax than other vehicle owners and they are using the highway system just like any others,” Russo said. “There has got to be a way to try and capture revenue from those drivers who are using our road system.”