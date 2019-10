U. S. traffic deaths fell 2.4 percent in 2018 to 36,560 although the number of pedestrians killed rose to its highest level in nearly three decades, the U.S. auto safety agency said Tuesday. NHTSA said traffic deaths fell for the second straight year -- down 913 from 2017. The fatality rate fell by 3.4 percent to 1.13 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, the lowest rate since 2014.



