Peugeot Officially Places US Market On Notice - Who Should Be Worried?

More than twenty years after exiting the American market, French brand Peugeot has announced that they are looking to return to the US with the help of Opel engineers.
Peugeot acquired Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors in 2017 as part of the company's global expansion plans. Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares made the announcement at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, revealing that development of the cars for the American market has already begun.
