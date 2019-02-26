Peugeot To Spearhead French Return To US Market

France's PSA Group will return to North America with the same brand that it pulled out of the region 28 years ago: Peugeot.

CEO Carlos Tavares pointed to Peugeot’s "strong growth" and profitability in revealing the selection Tuesday in Paris. Since announcing its planned return in 2016, PSA has maintained that any of its brands – including Citroen, DS and, more recently, Opel – might lead the comeback to the U.S. and Canada.

The vehicles for the U.S. will initially be sourced from China and Europe, he said.