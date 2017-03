Top bosses at the world’s leading car companies are looking more closely than ever at the untold billions each of their brands spend annually on one of their biggest outlays: employee pay. Manufacturers have long been hunting for the cheapest place on the planet to set up shop, and are increasingly asking one question in the boardrooms of Asia, Europe and the Americas: Why pay car factory workers $20 or $30 per hour, when in certain parts of the world the rate is nearer $2 or $3?



