Pininfarina H600 concept can travel more than 621 miles on single charge

Mahindra-controlled Pininfarina has revealed its rather stunning H600 concept. The “luxury sedan concept” has been developed by the design house in cooperation with Hybrid Kinetic Group and is making its world debut in Geneva.



“Harmonious proportions, taut lines, flowing surfaces, and a clear-cut stripe that runs along the entire length of the sides and exalts the dynamic stance of the vehicle” – this is how the Italians are describing its creation, which is targeted at the businessman who appreciates “refined details, precious materials and exclusive treatments, who takes pleasure in perfection and elegance.”



