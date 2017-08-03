Pininfarina H600 concept can travel more than 621 miles on single charge

Mahindra-controlled Pininfarina has revealed its rather stunning H600 concept.

The “luxury sedan concept” has been developed by the design house in cooperation with Hybrid Kinetic Group and is making its world debut in Geneva.

“Harmonious proportions, taut lines, flowing surfaces, and a clear-cut stripe that runs along the entire length of the sides and exalts the dynamic stance of the vehicle” – this is how the Italians are describing its creation, which is targeted at the businessman who appreciates “refined details, precious materials and exclusive treatments, who takes pleasure in perfection and elegance.”

TheSteve

Okay, you have my attention!

BTW, I've heard of an experimental battery technology that pack about 10 times more power per pound than today's batteries. Imagine an EV that instead of getting 250 miles (under ideal conditions, like a Tesla), can get 2,500 miles on a single charge (with the same battery weight). That's a game-changer! Mind you, auto manufacturers will likely reduce the batter volume and weight, and limit the range to about 1,000 miles, which is still very reasonable for a day's driving.

If this becomes a reality, then EV road trips are a non-event, and range anxiety disappears. Even old farts who love diesels and can get a 1,000 miles on a tank of fuel (19.8 US gallons or 75 liters) -- like me -- will be saying "lemme see what's available in an EV."

I am getting excited now! :-) Bring it on!

TheSteve

Posted on 3/8/2017 4:44:39 PM   

TheSteve

Addendum: After reading the article, I discovered it's a HYBRID with a 600 mile range, and not a pure EV. Okay, less exciting for this specific vehicle, but I'm still stoked about future battery technology and the range possibilities of pure EVs.

TheSteve

Posted on 3/8/2017 4:46:55 PM   

