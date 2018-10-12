Pininfarina's Urus Killing SUV Will Be Based On Rivian Electric Platform

Agent009 submitted on 12/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:28 AM
0 user comments | Views : 490 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com
While Automobili Pininfarina has yet to launch its all-electric, world-beating hypercar, they have already started work on no less than three electric SUVs, one of which will directly rival the Lamborghini Urus.
While Automobili Pininfarina has yet to launch its all-electric, world-beating hypercar, they have already started work on no less than three electric SUVs, one of which will directly rival the Lamborghini Urus.
Codenamed PF1, this range-topping Pininfarina SUV is having the final touches done to its design and the company has already decided on what technology will underpin the vehicle.
Whereas the PF0 hypercar will use an electric powertrain sourced from Croatia’s Rimac, the Italian car manufacturer will instead partner with Rivian for its family of SUVs.Los Angeles Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news