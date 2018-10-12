Pininfarina's Urus Killing SUV Will Be Based On Rivian Electric Platform

While Automobili Pininfarina has yet to launch its all-electric, world-beating hypercar, they have already started work on no less than three electric SUVs, one of which will directly rival the Lamborghini Urus.

Codenamed PF1, this range-topping Pininfarina SUV is having the final touches done to its design and the company has already decided on what technology will underpin the vehicle.

Whereas the PF0 hypercar will use an electric powertrain sourced from Croatia’s Rimac, the Italian car manufacturer will instead partner with Rivian for its family of SUVs.





