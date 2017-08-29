Plain Old Vanilla? KBB Says There Are No Winners In The Midsized SUV Segment

Last year, the Honda Pilot was declared to be the best midsize SUV. But there are so many all-new or significantly refreshed contenders that nobody can pick out a winner. The VW Atlas, Toyota Highlander, and Mazda CX-9 are all good at something.



We've seen time and time again that in highly-competitive segments, a clear winner can't be found. Ultimately, the buyers have different criteria and chose the one that best fits them. And reviewers have to respect that, offering at least some useful scraps of information onto which a decision can be latched.



"Midsize SUVs" are also becoming quite large. For example, the Volkswagen Atlas is a 3-row monster that's as big as any full-size SUV in Europe. That's the one KBB starts its comparison review with, probably because it's the newest and many people are curious.





