Please Tell Us WHY The VW Microbus Has Such An Allure/Following And Mystique When It's Probably The WORST Driver On Earth...

It seems like Volkswagen has been producing Microbus concepts for eons now.

Just about every year, it's like VW produces another Microbus concept that features cutting-edge design and is an all-new approach to the bus that made waves in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

And it gets a lot of attention.

Hell, here's the crazier thing: People still adore the VW Bus and they sell for good coin these days. Clearly, there's a market for these things and people are obsessed with them. It kind of reminds us of the Jeep Wagoneer, which has its own cult of adoring fans that shell out the dough when a good one comes along.

But here's where we get tripped up. The VW isn't particularly fun or exciting or even, really, interesting. Aside from getting stoned, erecting a tent and pretending its Woodstock 1969, to us it just doesn't blow our doors off.

So, we've got to ask: WHY does the VW Microbus have SUCH an allure, following and mystique that drives people crazy when it's such a nothing burger?

What say you, Spies?




User Comments

joneshamilton

I would say a Wrangler is the worst driver on earth and what is the appeal?

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2018 11:56:07 PM   

TomM

You have got to be Kidding me - Agent. The answer is so obvious that I wonder what people actually do when they "get there".

Let me just say that the "back" of the Microbus was far more hospitable than most other vehicle back seats for "doing it". I mean - you really didn't get your first car JUST to get your girlfriend to come for a ride - did you?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/3/2018 12:10:15 AM   

