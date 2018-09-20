Polestar 1 And 2 To Be Sold Via Subscription Within Boutique Stores

Polestar Performance AB announced details on Thursday of the framework it will use to promote sales for its new electric cars, the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2.

The marque is the performance luxury brand of Volvo Cars, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

The idea behind the service is less like leasing or car-sharing and more like Netflix, with customers choosing from an all-inclusive subscription model that combines automotive costs like insurance and maintenance into a single monthly payment. There will be no money required up front.