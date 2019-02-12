Polestar 2 Prototype Production Begins - Who Should Be Looking Over Their Shoulder?

For years, Tesla had it easy in its segment, with few noteworthy competitors. That was possible because the giants of the industry were undecided as to which way the wind is blowing, and the gazillion startups that popped up like mushrooms were all talk and no action.



But from 2020, that will change. The big boys are coming out to play, and they’ll be making good cars in great numbers. Backed by decades of experience, they’ll most than surely put a big dent in Tesla’s hopes of dominating the market.



