Polestar 2 To Be Revealed Online February 27th Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Polestar will reveal its second production model, the Polestar 2, on 27 February in an online event.

The electric car will then be shown at the Geneva motor show, with the newly independent brand saying it intends to tread a different path to existing manufacturers when it comes to the launch and roll-out of its models.

Today, a second preview image of the 2 has been released, showing more of its rear design. The tailgate shape is distinguished from the Polestar 1's and features a full-length LED light bar.



